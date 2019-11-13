Verizon Stream TV is a new set-top box that may eventually replace cable TV. If you have no plans of renewing your cable subscription, that’s okay. You may just turn to Verizon and get this Stream TV that already supports Google Assistant and 4HK HDR. If you’re on Verizon 5G Home, you may get this for free. Just pay for the $69.99 if you want an additional box. The device runs on Android TV which means you can also download Android apps straight from the Play Store.

The Stream TV Box will offer YouTube TV, Yahoo, and the newly launch Disney+. YouTube TV will even come with a free month of service. There is one drawback though–Netflix is not supported. If you love to ‘Netflix and Chill’, sorry but you will have to access the service from a different platform.

Verizon’s Stream TV Box simply features and HDMI port and ethernet port. We doubt if you can save a lot of media files because storage expansion is not allowed. But then again, cloud DVR is enough.

Not much information on the hardware specs but the TV box boasts 4K Ultra high definition compatibility and Google Assistant voice remote. The device is compatible with most Android and iOS devices. If you buy the $69.99 device, you can enjoy the free 2-Day shipping.

The Stream TV box is easy to setup. It can play most streaming services like HBO, MLB TV, and STARZ. This one also comes with a built-in Chromecast so you can also stream photos, music, and videos to your TV. When you see the Chromecast button in any app on your smartphone, then it means the app can cast to the display.

An unlimited DVR space is also possible with the cloud DVR. This means you can save movies and episodes on the cloud to watch in the future. Since this comes with the Google Assistant, you can manage your smart home or entertainment system with only your voice. Just say the words and Google will do things for you.