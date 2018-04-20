The kids will probably hate this but you know, parents need some help in making sure the children are always safe or are doing the right thing. When the young ones get their own phones, the adults still need to make sure they are supervised well. Thanks to parenting tools available, you can manage those smartphone activities. Verizon has been offering FamilyBase which is being rebranded into ‘Verizon Smart Family’ which will help parents and guardians to manage the children’s usage and access to their phones.

A number of items can be checked including screen time and content filters. You can pause the internet, see their text and call activities (or at least a summary), check battery status, block inappropriate websites, and track location. The last service is available for a $9.99 premium. The Verizon Smart Family service can be availed for a monthly fee of $4.99.

With Verizon Smart Family Premium, the service will provide you information about your kids’ whereabouts. Receive alerts when they go out of the area you predefined. If you’ve previously used FamilyBase, you will notice the new easy-to-use controls and design.

Verizon’s senior product manager had this to say: “We created Verizon Smart Family to give parents the tools they need to help them raise tech-savvy kids with a healthy and responsible approach to screen time and content viewing.”

Raising a family in this digital age can be tough. Good thing there’s the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) that is committed to ensuring the safety of the kids and families in the online world. FOSI offers helpful tools to parents and this Verizon Smart Family is just one tool.

