Verizon is on a roll this week. The carrier just announced that its 5G network is fully ready in Chicago and Minneapolis. More 5G phones are expected to be announced in the comings days but Motorola is at the forefront with the Moto Z3. Well, the Moto Z phone isn’t totally a 5G phone but it’s transformed into one with the 5G Moto Mod. The Moto Z3 is a 5G-ready modular phone that plays well with the latest Moto Mod from Motorola.

The Moto Z3 can now be availed with a 5G moto mod but if you already have the phone, you need to get the latest software update first. This System Update 4 brings the latest protection, solution to known issues, and optimization for device performance. Make sure you connect to a reliable network and have full battery charge if you wish to download the update.

Verizon is adding 5G support so you can easily get on the 5G Ultra Wideband network. Download and install the update and then use the Moto Mod. You can connect to 5G right away–that is if you live in the areas we mentioned earlier.

The update also delivers a serving of the Pie (Android 9.0) that brings a new Do Not Disturb mode, Intuitive Navigation and Recent App, colorful settings menu, improved split-screen, and longer battery life.

Verizon has also released software update from three Samsung Galaxy phones–the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8. All models are getting the March 1 Android Security Patch Level, as well as, major Android 9 Pie features such as One UI, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, Slices, and Intuitive Navigation.

You can also expect Quick settings improvements, Rotation key, the redesigned Settings app, better Screenshots, improved audio controls, Zoom in text, new and updated emojis, and other UI changes.

SOURCE: Verizon (1),(2),(3),(4)