Aside from AT&T rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, we have another mobile carrier releasing a software update for a couple of Android devices. Verizon Wireless has recently announced a software update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As with most releases, this one was developed to optimize a phone’s performance. Known issues are expected to be resolved already with the latest security patches that will make the system more secure than ever.

As with any similar rollouts, check for enough storage space, a fully charged battery, and make sure you are connected to a strong WiFi network. If not, look for a stronger mobile connection.

The software version of the Galaxy S8 is NRD90M.G950USQU2BQK5 while the S8+ is NRD90M.G955USQU2BQK5. The mobile OS is the latest but Android Security Patch Level is only 2017-11-01. One of the most notable issues is the phone not being able to complete a call and it’s already fixed. Feel free to enjoy the ultra-fast mobile Internet once it’s the update is applied and the service is ready.

With the update, you can also start transferring photos, videos, and other large files with faster data speed. Support for 4G LTE technology is now included for Verizon’s very own Gigabit Class LTE service.

