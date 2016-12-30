Verizon has recently announced some more good news for its loyal subscribers before year 2016 draws to a close. The latest software updates that carry security patches are now ready for some of the flagship Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge+, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4, HTC 10, and three Moto Z variants.

These updates are simply for improving the security of each mobile device. Listed below are links where you can get the update plus the exact software version number:

• Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (Software version G925VVRS4CPL3)

• Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (Software version G928VVRS3BPL4)

• Samsung Galaxy S6 (Software version G920VVRS4CPL3)

• Samsung Galaxy S5 (Software version G900VVRS2DPL1)

• Samsung Galaxy Note Edge (Software version N915VVRS2CPL1)

• Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (Software version N920VVRS3BPL4)

• Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Software version N910VVRS2CPL1)

• HTC 10 (Software version 1.85.605.9)

• Motorola Moto Z Play (Software version MCOS24.104-35-1-19)

• Motorola Moto Z, Moto Z DROID (NCLS25.86-11-4)

As with similar updates, Verizon will be sending an OTA notification to your phone anytime soon. It’s a mandatory update so make sure you accept and download the notification. You will see a pop-up message on the top left side of you screen. Immediately install the update, wait for it to finish, and then restart the device.

VIA: DROIDLIFE

SOURCE: Verizon