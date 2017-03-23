US mobile carrier Verizon putting more effort into the automobile space with its Hum connected car products. The company is introducing a new HumX device that includes a Wi-Fi hotspot connected via Verizon’s 4G LTE data network, and a new app to control all information about your car via the Hum device.

Verizon has had its Hum line of connected car devices for a time now, but the new HumX device now turns your car into a Wi-Fi zone. The HumX – aside from all the neat connected car features – allows up to 10 devices to connect to its Wi-Fi hotspot, which gets its data connection from Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

The HumX device works over Bluetooth and it pairs with a reader you connect to the car’s OBD port. From there, the app and the speaker work in tandem to give you information about the car. The speaker includes buttons to automatically connect with Hum’s roadside assistance service and customer support.

Verizon’s HumX will be available starting at plans costing you USD$15 a month. The cheaper Hum+ device does not include a Wi-Fi hotspot.

SOURCE: Verizon