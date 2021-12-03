If you’re looking for a new addition to your home theater system, you can now have a soundbar with built-in Stream TV. This is a partnership between Verizon and Bang & Olufsen to bring the Stream TV Soundbar and the Stream TV Soundbar Pro to your living room. These are the “perfect 2-in-1 entertainment solution” so you’ll be able to stream all your favorite shows and movies and at the same time get you a “big movie experience” without needing additional speakers or receivers.

If you’re a Verizon customer, the name Stream TV should be familiar to you. If not, it’s the carrier’s streaming platform that gives you quick access to your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, etc. It’s actually powered by Android TV and it’s where you’ll access all those on-demand entertainment services in one place and also rent or purchase TV shows and movies. There are also games that you can play through Google Play Store.

The Stream TV Soundbar brings you five Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound so it can make you feel like you’re in a small, movie theater. The Stream TV Soundbar Pro meanwhile brings you nine speakers, Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, and adds a third HDMI port for added connectivity. The Pro version also has a minimalist look so you can place it front and center if that’s your system’s theme. Both soundbars bring automatic sound field selection so it can adjust your audio settings automatically.

The Stream TV Soundbar is powered by Google so you’ll be able to use the voice-powered remote together with your Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to search for content, control the volume, TV power, and other settings. And in case you misplace your remote, you can use the Find My Remote feature. You will also be able to stream content from your smartphone since the devices have built-in Chromecast.

You can get the Stream TV Soundbar for $399.99 while the Stream TV Soundbar Pro costs $999.99. They’re available exclusively at Verizon and there are discounts if you purchase three eligible accessories, including the soundbars.