For those looking to buy a new Pixel 2 but are thinking twice because of the price, Verizon is offering you up to 50% off the devices if you’re trading in an eligible device. And if that’s not enough, they’re throwing in a free Google Home Mini, a Google Chromecast, and two months free YouTube TV subscription. It’s a pretty good deal considering the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are some of the most expensive but relatively well-reviewed devices available in the market, and if you’re happy with Verizon, this is something worth looking into.

While it may have a few problems here and there, the Pixel 2 flagships have been pretty well-reviewed especially when it comes to its camera and also playing music and videos on it. So getting 50% off it, if the phone you want to trade it in for meets the qualified value, is already a steal. There is some fine print included like how the 50% off trade-in credit will actually be applied to your account over 24 months and of course the device traded in has to be in good, working condition.

Aside from the trade-in credit, you will also get a free Google Home Mini and a Google Chromecast so your Google eco-system will be complete and you can watch on a bigger screen when you feel like it and give commands to your Google Assistant-powered speaker whenever you want . Plus, you get two months of free YouTube TV subscription, but this is only applicable for new subscribers who haven’t participated in a free trial.

In case you’re not that crazy about the Pixel 2, you can also get the 50% off offer for the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ or other top devices. But of course you won’t get the other Google freebies. The offer starts by April 5 and the Google offers have to be redeemed by June 30, 2018.

SOURCE: Verizon