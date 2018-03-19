Verizon and LG have teamed up once again to introduce a new budget-friendly smartphone. The LG ZONE 4 is the latest offering that won’t break your wallet but comes with premium features. The phone comes equipped with a 5.0-inch screen, HD display resolution, 8MP main camera, Wi-Fi calling, HD voice, and 16GB onboard storage among others. You can get the phone from Verizon with any flexible prepaid plan. This offer doesn’t require you to avail of any postpaid plan as prepaid will do. It won’t even require any credit check, activation fee, or annual contract.

The 2500mAh removable battery allows the phone to last up to 16.45 days on standby and 30.79 hours on standard usage. The device is stylish and slim–looking really premium. The LG Zone 4 only runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, 2GB RAM, and a 1.4GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 processor. The memory can expand up to 2TB with a microSD card slot. The Android smartphone promises a premium visual experience with the HD TFT display, superior camera quality, as well as, smooth and reliable performance.

Price tag of the LG Zone 4 reads $114.99. It’s very budget-friendly so we’re certain the phone will be another bestseller from LG, at least, in the budget category.

SOURCE: Verizon