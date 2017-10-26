In a move that may once again infuriate its subscribers, Verizon has brought back its full quality video streaming for those on their “unlimited” plan. The bad news is that it will cost you an additional $10 to be able to enjoy movies or TV shows the way they were intended to be enjoyed. This means that if you’re not satisfied with just watching videos on 1080p on your smartphone, and that your device is capable of 4K, then you will have to pay at least $95 per month now if you want to fully enjoy streaming at full quality.

Verizon actually eliminated full-resolution video streaming from its unlimited plan, for reasons that weren’t fully explained. And then, they introduced two tiers to the unlimited plan: a $75 per month plan where you can only stream up to 480p resolution videos and 720p if it’s on a tablet, and an $85 per month plan where you get to watch 720p videos on your smartphone and 1080p on your tablet.

But that was still pretty unsatisfactory for some users, especially if their devices had a 4K display. So now, if you wanted to watch full-resolution videos, you will have to shell out an additional $10 per month, bringing your total monthly charges to $95. If you’re on a family plan and wanted all lines to have that too, you’d have to pay that additional $10 per line.

This makes Verizon’s unlimited data one of the more expensive ones out there in the market. But at least you get to watch videos in 1440p or 4K, if you wanted to. Well, if your wallet/card can afford that much, that is.

VIA: SlashGear