The battle for consumers among US carriers has been heating up and it’s not just the postpaid line that’s experiencing some shake-ups. Verizon has now announced that they are offering a new prepaid plan that would just cost $40 per month and would give users 2GB worth of high-speed data. However, as expected with most of these kinds of plans, once you exceed they will throttle you of course to a speed that may make you want to tear your hair out.

This new prepaid plan joins the carrier’s roster of other plans that’s catering to those who do not want to be tied to a postpaid contract but would still want to have regular text, call and data credits to their devices. The $40 per month prepaid cost includes international text to 200 countries, unlimited texting, unlimited talk, Always-On data with the 2GB high-speed data allotment.

But if you exceed that, you will still be able to use the Internet but you’ll be throttled to 128kbps, which may very well frustrate you so as much as possible, you need to monitor your data use if you’re going to go for this prepaid plan. The good news is that if you pay your prepaid bill on time, they will be rolling over any remaining high-speed data on to your next month.

For those who use more data than 2GB every month, you might want to try out Verizon’s higher plans. They have a $50 per month which gives you 5GB data and a $70 per month which gives you double that at 10GB. The rollover benefit is also applicable for these two prepaid plans.

VIA: SlashGear