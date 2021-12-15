We haven’t heard much about the LG Wing. LG has officially bid goodbye to the mobile business but we don’t want to forget about the last few Android devices the brand launched. The LG Wing was one of the few models last released. Our last mention of the smartphone was back in February when the LG Wing, together with the Google Pixel 5, got faster 5G connectivity with C-Band access. If you still have your LG Wing from Verizon, get the software update to enjoy the new features and enhancements.

The LG WING 5G software update brings the latest security patches, fixes, and optimizations for device performance. Make sure you are connected to Verizon network or a WiFi network to get the update. The battery must also be fully charged.

Specifically, System Update 8 delivers Android Security Patch Level for November 2021 and Software Version F100VM20a. It brings Android OS 11 features.

Special features include Conversation bubbles that let you know if a new message is available. When the NFC is on, you will see Tap & pay is now shown when NFC is on. As for the mobile hotspot feature, you will no longer see ‘Manage connections’ and ‘802.11 mode’ menu.

Under Settings, you may check the Quick settings, Focus Mode, and Nearby Share for improvements. The Wireless Emergency Alert menu has now been updated with Google WEA. Expect to receive an OTA on your LG Wing 5G phone in the coming days. You can also check the Settings manually.