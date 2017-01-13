The last time we heard about the Verizon’s Jetpack offering was last December 2014 when the new Ellipsis was revealed. A new one has just been announced by the mobile carrier for an enhanced LTE mobile hotspot service. Officially called as the MiFi 7730L Jetpack, this one can allow a maximum of 15 devices to be connected to the Jetpack simultaneously. It’s also faster and is available in over 450 cities in the United States.

This mobile hotspot is ideal for a large group of consumers like a family who like to be connected all the time. It’s also perfect for those who are always on-the-go but need to have access to the Internet all the time for work. If you need to share big files and do some advanced functions, this Jetpack is for you.

The MiFi 7730L from Verizon features a small 2.4-inch full-color display, on-screen help, secure connection, type-C USB connection, 4400 mAh removable battery, and QuickCharge technology. The latter lets you have full battery charge within three hours. You can also use the device to give extra juice to your smartphone or tablet whenever there is no plug available and battery is already low or dead.

You can get the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 7730L now from any physical Verizon store or online at verizonwireless.com. It’s priced at $199.99 or you can get it with a two-year contract for only $99.99.

