If you’re looking for a brand new Wi-Fi router for your home or your office or even to take on your vacation, Verizon is offering up its newest product, the SmartHub. It is actually a 4G LTE router where you can bring Internet to your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, smart devices and more than 200 Wi-Fi enabled products. It is small enough that you can easily move it around and can also be used to make voice calls, to manage your smart home accessories, and even to blend in your home decor.

Of course, the SmartHub will be using the Verizon network for your 4G LTE connection. Aside from giving you Internet connection, you can also download the Verizon Home companion app on your smartphone so you will be able to monitor and even control several smart home accessories like your lights, door locks, thermostat and security cameras as well. And you can do all that from the comfort of your couch or even if you’re not at your house.

The Smarthub doesn’t look like a router and can easily blend in with your home decor. It has a color display where you can see your data usage and access your Wi-Fi passwords (in case you forget or you need to change it). It also has a replacement battery so in case the power goes out, you can still make voice calls even when you don’t have Internet. You can keep your existing home number as well.

The Verizon SmatHub is already available on Verizon’s online store and will cost $199.99 or $99.99 if it comes with a two-year contract.

SOURCE: Verizon