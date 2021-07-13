Even in the age of the Internet, there are still spam calls one can receive on his smartphone. There have been different measures on how to avoid spam or fraud especially in the US. Verizon has the Call Filter. It was first introduced in 2019 but only for for eligible customers. Fast forward to almost two years later, Verizon is finally taking on further neighborhood spoofing scams with Call Fitter. This feature lets subscribers and customers to silence calls that are used to scam people.

Whether spam or scam calls, the Verizon Call Filter can help customers. Scam calls are those annoying calls you get from numbers you don’t know. There are plenty of scam calls because the scammers use them to trick you into answering.

Verizon’s Call Filter app now comes with Neighborhood Filter. It’s a new feature that lets you silence and send those neighborhood spoofing calls directly to voicemail. Suspect calls with any other area codes and prefix may be included.

Verizon wants to protect consumers from any unwanted calls. If you have Call Filter Free or Call Filter Plus, you can take advantage of the feature. You can check them under the “Management” section, Block Filters.

The Call Filter Free app can be used to block up to five additional neighborhood entries. Plus customers can add up to ten more. This update is available on both Android and iOS.