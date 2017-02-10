Apparently there is an American that drops his/her phone at least once a week, maybe even more. And since there are a lot of klutzes and careless people out there, around 30% of smartphone owners are apparently using a cracked or spider-webbed screen, since it’s pretty expensive to have it repaired or get a new device altogether. Verizon has its Total Mobile Protection program and they have decided to bring more improvements in order to get more people to avail of it.

Probably another reason why people don’t just go and get their cracked screens repaired is that it takes some time and they probably don’t have a back-up device. Well if you’re a Verizon user and avail of their program, you can get yours repaired on the same day. You even have a choice of having a technician come to you (if your area and your device is part of Verizon’s list) or go to any of the more than 220 repair locations. Phones that are eligible for the same-day repair include Samsung Galaxy S5, S6, and S7, Galaxy Note 4 and 5, and Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx.

As for the multi-device plans, you also now get 3 claims per year up from the previous 2 claims. You can also now have up to 3 lines on the same account covered and share 9 claims. All lines are also eligible for unlimited tech support from the Tech Coach service.

There is no increase in the cost of Total Mobile Protection as you still only have to pay $11 per month for smartphones and $9 per month for basic phones or tablets. For the multi-device program, it’s still at $33 per month. If you enroll in these programs or Tech Coach from February 9-March 10, you even get a free mophie powerBOOST mini.

SOURCE: Verizon