Who says that Black Friday deals are only for grown-ups? Well, the grown-ups still have to be the ones to pay but there are also gadget deals out there that are targeting the younger ones. Verizon has two such offers this year, the Samsung GizmoTablet and a GizmoWatch that is in collaboration with Disney to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. They are both now available on Verizon’s online store even though Black Friday is still technically next week. However brands have already started putting out their deals way ahead of the “holiday” and the carrier is no exception.

First off, to celebrate our favorite animated rodent’s birthday, Verizon is releasing the GizmoWatch Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition. The wearable is meant to keep your child safe and connected but since it’s in Mickey form, they can consider it fun and even fashionable. It is meant as a GPS locator and also has two-way voice calling and messaging function so you can connect up to 10 trusted contacts.

The smartwatch can also be used to track steps and activities of the child and remind them to constantly keep active. It can last up to 4 days when actively used and 7 days when just on stand-by mode. It is durable and waterproof and should be easy to use for your kid and easy to track for you using the GizmoHub app. You can get it for $179.99 retail price or free on a two-year Verizon contract.

If you need to level up on your kid’s digital life, the Samsung Gizmotablet is the deal that you might want to look at. You can introduce them to a whole new world of educational (and hopefully fun) content with over 300 premium learning apps through the tablet that has all the computing power of a Galaxy Tab A but with the addition of a fully-enhanced Kids World. And don’t worry, you can also control how much screen time your child can have as that is a common worry now.

The Gizmotablet has an 8-inch HD display, a 5MP main camera and a 2MP front-facing shooter plus 32GB of internal storage. Battery time should last up to 18 hours or so and it is encased in a soft and durable bumper case that will protect the tablet from the little ones’ “misadventures”. You can get it for $10.41 per month for 24 months, for $149.99 on a two-year contract, or at $249.99 retail price.

SOURCE: Verizon (1) (2)