As carriers continue to try and convince the market that 5G is the future, we will also get some new plans and features as they try to get their own piece of the pie. Verizon is now replacing its current unlimited plans with five new ones that users can mix and match with their family plans. The good news is that you can actually get them $5 cheaper if you add more lines to your account. But if you want to get 5G, you’ll have to add $10 more to each line.

The previous plans, Go, Above, and Beyond have now been replaced with four unlimited plans: Get More, Do More, Play More, and Start More. You can also add a Just Kids plan which was introduced just last April. Start More is their entry-level plan and starts at $70 per line while Play More and Do More are their mid-level plans which are at $80 each but with Do More having a bit more including Apple Music for free for 6 months and 500GB of cloud storage but Play More has 720p HD Streaming on 4G LTE.

The high-end plan is Get More which gets you 75GB of premium data, 720p HD Streaming, and 500GB of cloud storage among other things for $90 per line. The Just Kids plan is a kid-friendly smartphone plan that limits use to 5GB of data and Smart Family Premium features. All plans, except for Just Kids can be upgraded to have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Widebrand Network. For a limited time though the upgrade to 5G will be part of the Get More, Do More, and Play More plans.

Customers can keep their current plans if they don’t want to switch to the new ones starting August 5. And just like what a lot of carriers offer, the more lines you add, the more discounts you will be able to get. For example, if you have four Go lines and you decide to switch to Start More, you’ll just pay $140 instead of $160, but only if you enrolled in the Auto Pay system.

Verizon’s 5G, however, is only available in some parts of Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Denver, Providence, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington D.C. They will be expanding to more than 30 cities later this year.