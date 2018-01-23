Who says wireless chargers should be just functional-looking and not pretty? Bourge Design says it can be both with their newest product, a wireless charger called Venus. And to live up to the beauty of its namesake, the design is as pretty as you can get, combined with high-end materials like glass and aluminum, and the functionality you can expect from a device that looks (and is) pretty expensive. But its triangular design is not just so it can look different from other wireless chargers, but also serves a functional purpose.

Venus is a 10W Qi charger that is powered by USB-C, so you can wireless charge any smartphone that supports the standard. It comes with an additional USB-C port on the front and a USB 3.0 fast charging port in case you also want to power your devices that do not support wireless charging. It has an LED indicator to tell you if your phone is connected and is actually charging.

The triangular design was created so that it can work with smartphones that have camera bumps to still lie flat on the dock with the camera hanging over the edge. You can also choose between landscape or portrait when placing your phone because of this design. The seamless curved aluminum edges look like a ship’s hull (only prettier) while the precision-cut glass is elevated so you can still see what’s going on with your phone while it charges.

If you want to get another Venus charger, you can pair two units to create a charging hub for more devices. But you might balk at the price. If you pre-order it, it will be $89 but the actual SRP when it’s released in the second quarter of this year is $99. But if you can afford it, why not get this pretty wireless charger?

SOURCE: Bourge Design