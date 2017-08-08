Mobile payment Venmo hasn’t been around that long but it’s certainly getting more support. The PayPal-branded service is a new and easy method of paying for family and friends. It is owned by PayPal so you know how reliable and how secure it is. To make things easier and even more secure, Venmo is introducing Venmo Codes. This way, you can quickly find the correct recipient. The idea is you will have to generate a code to share with your friends. They scan it so they can send you the payment the soonest time possible.

Paying someone is also easier with Venmo. Launch the Venmo app, ask the recipient of payment to show you a code, and then scan it. No need to type names, logins, or passwords because one scan of the Venmo code will be enough. This way, making a mistake or misspelled names will be avoided.

For bigger purchases or when planning a trip or a project, you can do the honor of paying first. Just send your own Venmo code to your friends or colleagues so they can quickly send you the payment. You can also send the code via SMS, email, or any other messaging app available.

SOURCE: Venmo