The early reviews for Luc Besson’s highly anticipated film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets have not been that great so far, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a movie tie-in mobile game especially if it’s free and if builder simulation games are in your wheelhouse. The game is called Valerian: City of Alpha, and like most of these promotional games, don’t expect too much from this, but it does look much better than other too simple games based on current movies.

Basically, you will be building, managing, and developing a space station in Valerian called Alpha and along the way, discover more about your universe as you go on a “galactic journey like not other”. Humans and aliens will be co-existing in this station and you will have to collaborate with the latter in order to discover new resources and unlock useful technologies you will need later on. You will also be able to build the most advanced space ships using the best crew you can assemble.

Alpha will not remain a space station as you can turn it into a bustling metropolis as the game goes on. You can also launch explorative missions into the universe of Valerian, recruiting and training agents that are willing to go into the unknown. They can bring back new lifeforms and even new tech in order to further advance your Alpha.

You can download Valerian: City of Alpha from the Google Play Store for free. There are no more in-app purchases needed.