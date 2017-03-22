We almost forgot about VAIO but apparently, the brand is still alive and well. In case you’ve forgotten, the name is no longer a part of Sony. It was in December 2014 when we reported that the group started working on Android handsets to compete with former parent Sony. We waited for the first phone to be unveiled and it did arrive two years ago also certified in Japan. Honestly, that was the last time we heard about VAIO so today’s announcement comes as a surprise.

VAIO just released a new Android phone. This was different from the previous model because that one ran Windows Phone. The company which was once part of Sony, being its old laptop division, is venturing into the Android game. Officially called as the Vaio Phone A, this mobile device comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 617 processor, a 13MP main camera, two SIM slots, and a 2800mAh battery.

Specs are not as impressive so we can say Sony’s Xperia line won’t be threatened at all. The Vaio Phone A appears to be available only in Japan and we don’t think it will ever leave the country.

As for pricing and availability, it will be available for 24,800 Yen which is $223 in the US this coming April 7. Pre-orders will start on the 30th of this month.

VAIO Phone A Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617

• Display: 5.5-inch FHD 1080p

• Dimensions: 156 x 77 x 8.3mm

• Weight: 167 grams

• Battery: 2800mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 5MP front

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

