There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there in the market and so every new product that comes out needs to have something to distinguish them from the lot. The new Remix Bluetooth speaker from V-MODA has a couple of stand-out features, which includes an integrated VAMP tech headphone amplifier and the fact that it is the first ever 3D-printed custom speaker. It also has support for most of the digital voice assistants out there and USB-C charging as well.

If you have high-end headphones that you want to amplify even more with a Bluetooth speaker, then the Remix from V-MODA is your guy. It has a higher-impedance with 83mW x 2 power, which means that it is at par or even more powerful with speakers in its price range. The speaker itself has a wireless range of 33 feet and a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz. It also has an omni-directional built-in microphone so you can use it together with the Amazon Echo Dot device or even use it on its own with Google Assistant.

But the brand is focusing its marketing efforts on the fact that you can totally customize your speakers since you can 3D-print all six sides with different materials, designs, and colors. You can use something as simple as matte fiber to something as super expensive as 14-karat gold and platinum. These additional materials will of course cost you, with a range of as low as $40 to as high as $370,000.

If you prefer to just go with the normal, standard materials, you will only have to spend $300 on the V-MODA Remix Bluetooth speaker. You can connect it to another Remix speaker through cable and also connect it to another Bluetooth device. It is also pretty portable at just 8.1 x 2.5. x 2-inches and 1.6 lbs.

