Roland, a Japanese brand more known for digital pianos, has teamed up with V-MODA to come up with a line of premium quality audio devices. The Hexamove is a new series of true wireless earbuds that offers freedom to move and high-fidelity audio. The Hexamove Lite and Hexamove Pro have been designed with a secure fit, stylish aesthetics, and smart ergonomics. Battery life is up to six hours but the charging case can give the pair another 18 hours.

The Roland V-MODA Hexamove wireless earbuds come with 6mm drivers that allow pristine highs, vibrant mids, and powerful bass as described. The V-MODA Hexamove Lite features a more slim and lightweight design. It comes in three colors and is offered with three sizes for the Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone.

The earbuds allow topnotch sound isolation and all-day comfort. It’s priced at only $129.99. Color options are, Red, and Sand White only.

The V-MODA Hexamove Pro is a bit pricier at $169.99. It’s offered with six fittings and customization. The pair can be held by a neck strap and stabilizer.

You can access the pair’s setting with the V-MODA app. It is where the audio experience can be customized using the EQ Tool. Its decorative shields are interchangeable. Out of the box, you can get two extra sets in Bronze and Silver.

Both pairs are IPX5 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant. You can buy them at Amazon.com and v-moda.com.