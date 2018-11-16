For people who are particular about the bass of their earphones and who are fond of working out as well, this new wireless earbuds from V-MODA would probably be a perfect bass fit. Well, it’s actually named BassFit and is the company’s first wireless earbuds specifically created for fitness enthusiasts. It is focused on giving the best sound quality to its users and at the same time making sure it’s secure and comfortable even as you do your workouts.

The BassFit was designed to bring “deep and precise bass” and the company says that users will be able to feel the bass vibrations while listening to their favorite music. It has 10mm drivers to give this sound quality and they even have optional Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone (BLISS) 3.0 fittings. It supports Qualcomm aptX and AAC for a “vast 3D soundstage” even though the design is in-ear.

In terms of appearance, it looks a bit different from the other sports earbuds in the market right now. It looks more angular than most and has hooks and fins to make sure it fits properly in your ears and won’t fall off as you do your exercises. It has magnetic ear pieces that secure together as a necklace and has in-line remote control and flat cables. It is of course sweat and weather resistant through its two-layer nano coating.

If fully-charged the BassFit claims to give users 11 hours or even more and this is and industry-leading spec based on its weight-to-runtime ratio. It also supports fast charging so with just 15 minutes of charging time, you will still be able to squeeze out 2.5 hours of playback. It supports digital assistants like Google Assistant and Siri as well.

You can now get the V-MODA Bass Fit from their online store. It will cost you $130 and is available in monochromatic white and black colors.

VIA: SlashGear