With accessories like AirTag, Tile Mate and Galaxy SmartTag+ the importance of Ultra-Wideband support has become even more important. The feature is a must-have on flagships and higher mid-range phones, to future-proof the devices for applications like tracking lost items with augmented reality, IoT applications and more. Phones like the Apple 12 series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra use it – so a pretty good indication of where the future of wireless communication is heading.

Now in a more predictable leak, it has come to light that the feature will land on the Pixel 6 phone. This revelation comes courtesy editor-in-chief XDA-Developers, Mishaal Rahman who tweeted that Google is testing the UWB API on Pixel device(s).

Mishaal categorically mentioned, the support for UWB coming to an upcoming device codenamed “raven.” The world knows, the device here in question is powered by the Whitechapel GS101 chip – which is a part of the Pixel 6 family along with another device codenamed “oriole.”

The phone coming with that chipset on-board for the first time is going to be the Pixel 6. Don’t be surprised if Google hints more details on the UWB API or even a direct reference to the feature coming to future Pixel phones.

Since Google will want to integrate UWB API support at the deepest level for seamless functioning, even for its operating environment, it means good news for Android-based OEM’s. This promises seamless support for the wireless communication standard which in a way threatens Bluetooth’s future.

Even 9to5Google claims they have seen the documentation that confirms the existence of the fact. They say Google is working with Qorvo on UWB hardware.

With three Pixel devices on the cards this year including the Pixel 5a 5G and two Pixel 6 phones, fans will understandably be excited. While the budget 5a 5G might not see the feature, the Pixel 6 series could debut with UWB support later this year.