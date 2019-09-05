Not many people think USB speed is that important as long as files are transferred. But in this day and age, speed is important in almost everything. The last USB version we featured was USB 3.2 back in 2017. We also remember USB-IF introducing the new USB Type-C compliance program. Today, we’re learning about USB 4 that is ready to bring better compatibility and speed. USB4 is definitely a big update so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see it on specs list of any new device. If you think USB 3.2 is already fast enough, USB4 is even faster.

USB4 takes advantage of the Thunderbolt protocol specification. Intel presented the spec to the USB Promoter Group, delivering display protocols, enabling multiple simultaneous data, and doubling the aggregate bandwidth of USB.

First announced earlier this year, it’s only now the USB4 specification is ready for most companies and developers. It boasts of the following major features as listed on USB.org:



• Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3

• Multiple data and display protocols that share the maximum aggregate

bandwidth with efficiency

• Two-lane operation via existing USB Type-C cables and up to 40Gbps operation

over 40Gbps certified cables



The USB Type-C technology is followed by USB4. The latter may come with new protocol but it still is compatible with older tech like USB 2.0, USB 3.2, and Thunderbolt 3. This means you can still use other devices that have old USB versions.

If you want to know more about USB4, join the USB Developer Days 2019. Technical trainings will be held in Seattle (September 17-18, 2019) and Taipei (November 19-20, 2019). It will cover the latest USB4 specification and updates for USB Power Delivery, and USB Type-C. Branding strategies may also be discussed. It may take a while before OEMs and brands implement USB4 but we’re just glad a new USB tech is available.