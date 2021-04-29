US Mobile has new offers for the mobile consumers. While unlimited plans may be a worthy choice, it is not really for everyone. You see, not many people regularly use mobile data especially since staying at home are encouraged these days. While most plans offer good value for money, truth is, you don’t use up everything. Most of the time, your devices are connected to WiFi whether for work or school. As another worthy alternative, US Mobile is now offering Pooled Plans.

What US Mobile Pooled Plans deliver are smaller plans that are more affordable and can be shared among multiple users that pay at least pay $9 per month. The idea is an amount of data may be shared by two lines for a price ($10/mo). Up to four lines can share data like 10GB for $14 monthly per line.

This means all data may be used by many people and not just one person. It’s ideal for those who don’t always need mobile data but will need to access whenever necessary. US Mobile, a Verizon MVNO, offers 5G or 4G LTE. This also includes use of mobile hotspot. The latter is useful but as you know, consumes data at a faster rate.

The US Mobile plans are easy to manage. You can check the dashboard to see your available allowance. A usage alert will be sent. You can check which line is using how much data. Information and analytics are real-time.

On the dashboard, you can also pause or resume lines. This means you have a say on how much each line can consume. Data management can be done on the dashboard. In the near future, automatic insights and suggestions may be provided so you can best manage data allowances.