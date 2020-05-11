Users now have a lot of topics when it comes to true wireless earbuds as most OEMs have released their own versions of this. While Apple’s AirPods may have started the trend, there are now a lot of similar and some will say even better products out there. Scandinavian audio accessory brand Urbanears has two new models that they are releasing this summer: the more affordable Alby and the more advanced Luma. They have a lot of similar specs but will also give you an option as to which features are more important to you.

Both the Alby and Luma earbuds have similar styles, with their stems and wireless charging cases but Alby has silicone ear tips while Luma’s earpiece is similar to the AirPods. The other difference between the two is that the more expensive Luma has 25 hours of playback while the more affordable Alby only has 15 hours. The battery life of course depends on how often and how much you use the earbuds and its various controls.

The Luma model also has dual microphones so you’ll have better sound quality when taking or making calls. It also has detect sensors that will, well, detect, when you put the earbuds on and when you take them out. It should be able to continue playing your music when you put them on or pause them when you have to take them out. You can of course do the play/pause thing also for touch controls but this is for when you won’t be able to do that.

Both models are splash-resistant so you can use them even if you’re sweating or it’s raining. You also have the necessary voice and touch controls so you can control them without having to use your smartphone. They will be available in Dusty White, Teal Green, Charcoal Black, and Ultra Violet. The Alby’s silicone ear tips come in three sizes so you can choose which is the most comfortable fit for your ears.

The Urbanears Alby model is a bit cheaper at $69 while the Luma model is available at $99. You’ll just have to make your decision based on the price point and the features that you want. They will be available for sale sometime this summer, but no official date has been given.