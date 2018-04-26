If you’re in the market for trendy headphones or earbuds, then you must have taken a look at UrbanEars. They’re pretty popular in the market, giving millennials a good balance of audio quality and pricing. UrbanEars has just put out the new Jakan wireless earbuds, and they are pretty nice to look at in a minimalist sort of way. They have a magnetic design – the buds snap together for portability when not in use. Pretty slick.

The UrbanEars Jakan are wireless earbuds, and they interface with your device via Bluetooth and the internal batteries are promised to last around 12 hours per charge. This pair of wireless neckbuds is a far cry from last year’s Stadion model from UrbanEars, which was pretty ugly. The design for the Jakan is clearly minimalist, and there is a single control knob for controlling all aspects of the listening process, including skipping tracks, adjusting volume, and answering calls.

The Jakanis an improvement in design – there is no thick rubber band to connect the buds together. In its stead, there are springy, multicolored cords for a more minimal, if more stylish, design and they have packed all the hardware into the buds themselves.

The Jakan is available now from UrbanEars for USD$79, pretty aggressive in its pricing. The colors are in Slate Blue, Field Green, Mulberry Red, Ash Grey, and Charcoal Black.

VIA: SlashGear