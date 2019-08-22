If you bought a Casio Pro Tek smartwatch a couple of years ago and you’re kind of attached to how it looks and functions, you may want to upgrade to the new version. The Casio Pro Tek WSD-F21HR is still very much similar to its predecessor but it now comes with a slight upgrade hardware-wise. It also now has a heart rate monitor and optical sensors so you’ll be able to track your health stats more easily. Plus, there are new features since it’s now running on Google’s Wear OS platform.

The major change with this updated version of the smartwatch is, of course, the addition of the optical sensor which measures the heart rate of the user through an LED light that is flashing on the wrist. You can see the information through a Casio Heart Rate watch face. When your accelerometer automatically detects motion, it will automatically switch to this watch face’s heart monitor screen.

The Casio Pro Tek will now be able to monitor your body’s maximum oxygen consumption per minute per kilogram of body weight. You will also be able to see other health-related stats that it can detect like your daily heart rate maximum and minimum, exercise intensity in five different levels, etc. All of these are “quantifiable elements” that your device’s sensor detects and your Wear OS apps can display and analyze.

Speaking of Wear OS, since it’s now running on that platform, you will be able to access various Google App services. Well, except for the ones that have decided not to run on Wear OS for one reason or another. But one app that you can use is the Casio Activity app which tracks your GPS data as well as things like your Google Calendar entries and you can backup all the information on your Google Drive.

The Casio Pro Tek WSD-F21HR smartwatch will cost you around $500 and will be available soon in the U.S. It will come in red and black colors and you’ll be able to purchase it in “select jewelry and watch retailers” nationwide.