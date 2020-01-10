The public is still waiting for the Mi Mix Alpha. It’s not out in the market yet since its September announcement. We’ll have to wait for it as we start the speculations for another flagship phone from the Chinese OEM. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is now in the works. We’re expecting the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as mentioned back in December. Two variants may also be available–the regular Mi 10 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro according to a recent leak.

This 2020 will be all about 5G phones. There were only a few released last year but expect top OEMs to be more aggressive this year. Xiaomi will start with the Mi 10 5G and the Mi 10 Pro. How different will the two be? The Pro variant will come with better cameras–one of which delivers 108 megapixels.

Obviously, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro takes after the Mi Mix Alpha, Mi Note 10 Pro, and the Mi CC9 with the same 108MP primary camera. You see, a 108MP camera has become normal for flagship Xiaomi phones. There is no confirmation yet but we’re looking at four cameras with dual-LED flash: 108MP + 12MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 2MP (f/2.4).

As for the regular Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, leaked camera specs are as follows: 64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 2MP (f/2.4). The only difference is the primary camera. Main specs of the Mi 10 include a large 6.57-inch Super AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz support, and two punch holes for the 32MP and 8MP dual selfie camera setup. The 4500mAh battery supports 30W wireless fast charging and 40W wired fast charging. The 10W reverse wireless charging may also be a possibility.

Just like the Mi 10 5G, the Mi 10 Pro is also expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G connectivity. That said, this means Xiaomi is adding two more 5G phones. Three variants of the non-Pro Mi 10 may be introduced: 8GB RAM/128GB ($445), 8GB RAM/256GB, and 12GB RAM/256GB.

Meanwhile, the Pro may come in 12GB RAM/128GB, 12GB RAM/256GB, or 12GB RAM/512GB onboard storage. Rumored prices are $550, $585, and $645.We’ll get to confirm all this information at the Mobile World Congress 2020.