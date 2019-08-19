We’ve been hearing rumors since last week that Sonos will soon be releasing their first portable Bluetooth speaker and now we might have our first look at it. Photos of the supposed device were leaked over the weekend and sources are saying it will be called Sonos Move. Based on the images that we’re seeing it will have a charging dock similar to what we see in some smartwatches and it will also have handgrip so you can easily carry it around.

According to German website WinFuture, the Sonos Move will be the audio specialist’s first portable Bluetooth speaker. It can also be a portable smart speaker because it has half a dozen microphones so you can interact with the personal assistant of your choice. There’s no news yet if it will be compatible with Google Assistant or Alexa or both or maybe even more. The speaker also has some integrated controls so you can adjust the volume and audio playback manually.

Sonos Move will also reportedly have built-in LEDs so you can see how much charge is left and also if it’s connected or not. It looks like it comes with a base charging station similar to how some smartwatches are recharged in a dock. But if you’re bringing it with you somewhere and you need to charge it, there also seems to be a USB-C port on the back so you can charge it and connect it through wires.

The leaked images show that it will have a handgrip at the back which means you can easily bring it around with you around the house or even to another location outside. There will also be Join button in that area which will let you add the speaker to an existing network. It will also have a switch so you can toggle between WiFi and Bluetooth modes. And if you connect it to WiFi, you can also access the controls on your Sonos mobile app.

Other details like price and availability aren’t known yet at this point. But it is rumoured that Sonos will be officially announcing the speaker later this month so we’ll probably know more about it soon.