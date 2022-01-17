More often than not, we get the specifications of upcoming devices even before they’re officially announced through certifications and retailers excited to start selling the product. The Nokia G21 is the reported next-gen smartphone that will soon be announced and now we’re getting some “confirmations” of the specifications from a listing by a Russian retailer. It also confirms some of the specs that were previously seen in the FCC listing so we will probably be getting most if not all of these.

Nokia Power User shares the leaked specs of the Nokia G21, the successor to the previous Nokia G20 which was released last year. We’ve seen six variants of the upcoming smartphone from the FCC listing, specifically the TA-1418, TA-1404, TA-1412, TA-1415, TA-1405 and TA-1401. Now a Russian retailer called 4Dealer has seemingly listed one of the variants, the TA-1418 on its website. You have to register to see the “prices, SKUs, and balances” but the specs are listed in the title.

So based on the details in that site, we’re getting a smartphone with a 16.5cm, 20:9 display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. It will run on an 8×1.6 GHz, 8-core processor and have a 4GB RAM with either a 64 or 128GB expandable internal storage. It will have a 5050 mAh battery although the FCC listing had a 4900 mAh capacity but that seems close enough. This is not a 5G device as it can only connect up to 4G/LTE. It will have the usual Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS connections.

What may be of interest here is the 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear cameras plus the 8MP front-facing one. It will have a new camera module and since the Nokia T20 has a 50MP triple camera setup, we might also get the Unisoc T610 processor that powers the former. The camera situation may be the selling factor of this device although we’d still need to see the complete specs and actual photos taken by the cameras before we can pass judgment.

There is no news yet as to when the Nokia G21 will be officially announced but if a retailer is already posting listings, then this might be sooner rather than later. The price tag is also an important thing to know before there can be serious interest in the upcoming smartphone.