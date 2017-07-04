It seems that a lot of OEMs are already riding on the dual camera setup that brands like Huawei and LG have been pushing with their devices lately. Rumors are that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first smartphone from the Korean OEM that will have dual rear cameras. Now the latest news to come out of the rumor mill is that the next devices in the Galaxy A and Galaxy C series will also sport this technology when it’s released later this year.

We still don’t know what the new phones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy C series will be, but a “reliable Twitter tipster” has said that they will most likely have dual cameras. Some are saying that the Galaxy A9 (2017), the Galaxy A9 Pro (2017), and the Galaxy C10 will all be announced next after the official announcement of the Galaxy Note 8, which will hopefully be exploding-battery-free.

If indeed the phablet will sport the dual camera set-up, then it’s probably safe to say that all of the mid-to-high-end smartphones after that will probably have the same as well. The upcoming devices are also rumored to have Bixby, Samsung’s own digital assistant. As to whether that will have English voice support already, it remains to be seen as they seem to be having problems with that aspect.

Of course all of this are just rumors at this point and nothing is confirmed until Samsung itself makes the announcement. But just in case, get ready to take better looking mobile photos.

VIA: SAM Mobile