Not many people may notice but Motorola has a line of smartphones that can be an alternative to the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S Ultra models. There is the Moto G Stylus and the 2022 version is about to be unveiled. It will follow the Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 and is expected to be more powerful with upgraded specs. If you’re only looking for a smartphone with a stylus and don’t want to spend a lot on a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S21 Ultra, and definitely not on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you may consider the Moto G Stylus 2022.

The next-gen Moto G Stylus is said to come with a built-in stylus. The display will have a fast and fluid 90Hz refresh rate. The result is a smoother experience every viewing time.

There will be a 50MP sensor that combines four pixels into one, resulting to an effect photo 12.5MP resolution. A 128GB onboard user storage will be available.

With the stylus, you can unlock your creativity. Take down notes with the Moto Note app. Feel free to draw or sketch. Get creative with the GIF maket and Screenshot Editor among others.

We’re expecting the Moto G Stylus 2022 will already come with 5G connectivity. Specs and features should be better than what the 2021 model has: 8-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, quad camera system, selfie camera with Dual Capture, and a 5000mAh battery.