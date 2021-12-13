The next generation Galaxy Buds Pro and maybe also the next Galaxy Buds Live are expected to come out sometime in 2022. As early as now, we’re seeing rumors about Samsung’s upcoming earbuds, or at least the case that will come with it. The charging case has been spotted at a South Korean inspection body and it looks different from the current one that comes with the Buds Live, Buds Pro, and the Buds 2. The change is most likely to accommodate the bigger battery that will come with the case and therefore the earbuds.

According to German website GalaxyClub, they spotted a new charging case that is believed to be for the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live 2. This is most likely because the next generation earbuds will get a higher capacity battery than the current one we have for most of Samsung’s earbuds, including the Buds Live, Buds Pro, and the most recent Buds 2. The South Korean inspection body gave a certification for this new battery numbering EB-BR510ABY.

While the numbering normally belongs to a Samsung device with model number SM-R510, normally for a Galaxy smartwatch. But the capacity and dimensions of this battery are too large for a smartwatch and when you put it next to the battery that Samsung uses in the recent Buds boxes, it’s near the size. The current one is 472mAh and the new one has a 500mAh capacity, which may not seem like a huge deal but it’s still progress.

This is expected to be the battery in the charging case of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and it will also probably be used for the Galaxy Buds Live 2. The two are expected to be released in Quarter 2 and Quarter 3 of 2022 respectively. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 may even be unveiled together with the Galaxy S22 series in February or whenever they plan to do so but for now everything’s up in the air. All we know is that the next earbuds will get a better charging case. Maybe.

By January, we’ll probably get more rumors and leaks about the devices that Samsung may be announcing in February. Whether the earbuds will be part of that remains to be seen.