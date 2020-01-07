Samsung Galaxy Buds have been pretty well-received among the wireless earbuds that are currently out in the market. So it’s no surprise that people are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the “sequel”, the Galaxy Buds+. We don’t know anything about it currently, at least through official sources, but it is expected to be even better than the original of course. A noted tipster has posted some rumors about it though and some may be disappointed that it might not come with the expected active noise cancellation feature.

According to a tweet by the mostly reliable tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will not have noise reduction features, despite what some were speculating. The good news is that Samsung is focusing on other equally (maybe even more) important things like better battery life and fast charging. There’s nothing more annoying than listening to music or podcasts intently and then having your earbuds run out of power, so this is a good thing.

Galaxy Buds+ does not have noise reduction, but it improves battery life, sound quality and fast charging. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2020

Another important thing that the new earbuds will bring is better sound quality. The original Galaxy Buds already had pretty good specs with Ambient Awareness features, Stereo BT quality, and Adaptive Dual Microphones with both inner and outer mics on both earbuds. We don’t know yet what new things they’ll bring or improve on its predecessor, but if they continue that path then we can expect great stuff from it.

While some may be disappointed that noise-canceling or reduction seems to be out of the picture, this can also mean that the Galaxy Buds+ will not be more expensive than the Galaxy Buds. The original SRP was $129.99 so without noise cancellation, it should be around that price as well or just a tad more expensive if they’re bringing in much better features. Plus, being able to listen longer (and better) to your favorite music should be enough.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds+ next month, together with the unveiling of its next flagship device, the Galaxy S11. We’ll most likely find out more details in the next few weeks.