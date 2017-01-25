Apart from Nokia, BlackBerry is perhaps one of the smartphone pioneers the industry truly respects. The Canadian company is not in a good place right now but it’s not giving up anytime soon. CEO John Chen is still positive that they will be relevant once again in the industry now that they have fully employed the Android platform on their devices. The first one was the BlackBerry Priv followed by the BlackBerry DTEK50 and DTEK60. More models are expected to follow and we’re anticipating for the ‘Mercury’.

The Blackberry Mercury has just been teased by the company to arrive on February 25, 2017 (25.02.17) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Yup, from Canada to España, a mobile device that is ‘Distinctively Different’ will be announced. No recent information has been gathered by looking at the image but the device appears to have the traditional physical QWERTY keyboard BlackBerry is known for.

The phone was earlier introduced in Las Vegas and now we’ve got a new glimpse into the device. What we saw during the CES was only a sneak peek of the Mercury which is said to be the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry. Not much can be gathered from this change but for now, we know the company is turning to TCL to manufacture the devices.

SOURCE: BlackBerry Mobile