It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any news about when Samsung will be releasing the Bixby 2.0 update which they mentioned at the developer conference almost three months ago. Aside from calling it a “bold reinvention” of the digital assistant platform, we also don’t know much about it. But now reports from China are suggesting that one of the big things about this update is that it will not require users to say the hotword every single time they give it a command.

While digital assistants like Bixby have made our lives a bit easier, it can also be annoying for you to have to say “Hi Bixby” every time you need to ask it something or tell it to do something. A “reliable” source has said that when Bixby 2.0 rolls out, users can give continuous commands to it without having to mention it as many times as you need to. You just have to mention the hotword once and then go on one command after the other.

If true, then this would be pretty convenient for users who are dependent on Bixby to do all their tasks. While you can do a few continuous commands right now, for example setting up an appointment, you still need to say “Hi Bixby” if you’re moving on to a different task, even though you’re practically doing it one after the other. This also supports Samsung’s claim that it will transform basic digital assistants and to incorporate natural language capabilities into it.

No word yet though on when Bixby 2.0 will roll out. It will make sense if it comes out at the same time as the Galaxy S9, which is expected to be announced on February 25. However, there has been no indications so far that that will happen.

VIA: SAM Mobile