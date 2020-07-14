Lenovo may already have the Motorola brand but the company still hasn’t stopped coming up with new mobile devices. The Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone is believed to be in the works. A Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i was announced last month and only a week after the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus rolled out with Alexa. There’s also the Lenovo Smart Frame and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. We even told you about the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant as we’ve gotten a hold of it and got to review the device for a time.

The company is said to be working on a new tablet powered by Android. What’s new is that the tablet may also work as a secondary monitor. This means a “smarter” tablet.

The idea of a smart display isn’t new. Lenovo has big plans for smart solutions this year and beyond. We may see more devices similar to the Lenovo Smart Tab and Yoga Smart Tab.

Lenovo is said to be developing a new tablet solution. This is according to Android developer Till Kottmann (@deletescape). Some documents were leaked according to the source, saying the Lenovo Yoga X could be introduced. This Android tablet can work as a secondary display.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shown a few renders of the possible Lenovo tablet. The design shows a tablet doubling as a monitor for another device like maybe another smartphone, laptop, or gaming console.

The Lenovo Yoga X (not the final name) would work via a micro-HDMI cable. The tablet would then switch to display mode. When not in use, it will switch back to its tablet mode. The display mode may even come with special features like adjusted system volume levels and system brightness.

With the display mode, the Lenovo tablet can also be used to control whatever is happening on the other device. No word on other specs, availability, and pricing. Consider this is as a concept design for now.