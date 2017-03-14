This isn’t the first time Samsung is making a promise but the South Korean tech giant recently committed to release monthly updates for the unlocked Galaxy devices, at least, in the United States. This is good news for users who chose to get the unlocked variant but aren’t satisfied with the regularity of software updates from either Samsung or their mobile carrier. In the coming months, we can expect to receive monthly updates that will ensure our phones are always secure, private, and up-to-date.

Samsung Mobile Security disclosed that Samsung will be rolling out monthly security updates for the unlocked Galaxy phones in the country. The company is usually fast in releasing a new version for specific carriers but not so with unlocked units. This time, carrier-free phones can get more timely updates.

Samsung isn’t the only OEM guilty of not releasing regular updates. So far, we only know Google and BlackBerry as the two most reliable brands that offer the needed updates to carrier-free phones. You see, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge from major carriers already got the new mobile OS version but nothing yet for the unlocked units.

The tech giant usually releases security updates for the unlocked phones every quarter but it’s all going to be monthly now according to Samsung Mobile Security when asked about security updates for the unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Samsung wrote, “Due to various circumstances, we have been releasing security updates for unlocked (open) Galaxy devices in the U.S. on a quarterly basis. However, we have now resolved the challenges; and we are committed to releasing security updates for those devices on a monthly basis.”

We don’t know if this will already include Android 7.0 Nougat but a minor software update is still a good start.

VIA: ZDNet