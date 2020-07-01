Back in April, the Lenovo-owned company launched the new Motorola Edge+ flagship and the Motorola Edge budget version. It was confirmed two major Android OS upgrades will be available for the duo. A teardown analysis of the Plus variant showed plenty of copper and glue while a DxOMark review revealed high detail images and accurate exposure. A Motorola Edge Lite with 5G connectivity is anticipated as specs were recently leaked. Verizon earlier released a Motorola Edge+ worth $1,000. This one is different as it only costs $700.

The Motorola Edge with 5G connectivity is “universally locked”. It’s only available from Motorola in the US. You can’t get it from anywhere, not even a carrier–only from Motorola.

This regular Motorola Edge is very much similar to the Verizon Plus variant. There is a large 6.7-inch screen, Endless Edge display, HDR10, and 90Hz image refresh rate. The processor is only a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC while the battery is only 4500mAh sans the wireless charging.

When it comes to imaging, the phone comes with a 64MP sensor with a 2x optical zoom. This one doesn’t come with OIS but it also comes with a ToF sensor. The $300 difference is mainly for the lower-specced cameras and battery. This one also comes 256GB storage and 6GB of RAM.

Other features of the phone a 21:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit and DCI-P3 color space support, Endless Edge, special grip-touch detection, and the Edge Display Mode for notifications. Motorola brings new ways to interact with the Edge Touch. Also, expect a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers tuned by Waves.