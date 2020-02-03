The LG G8 ThinQ is turning a year old in a few weeks. It deserves an update and as promised, it will be ready soon. The LG flagship phone will be replaced by the LG G9 but before that happens, it needs a few tweaks here and there. Android 10 is ready for the unlocked version of the LG G8. Check the software update page and see what’s in store for you apart from the Desktop Mode ala Samsung DeX.

This particular update can run in the background. A restart may be done for the update to finish. You need at least 1.8GB of free memory.

Specifically known as G820QM20a, this version is already said to arrive with the latest UI and January 2020 Android security patch. There is no official announcement yet but some owners of unlocked LG G8 have started receiving the update.

The rollout is over-the-air. If you have the LG G8 ThinQ, you may start anticipating for the Android 10 OTA. It sure is available anytime soon but if you can’t wait, you can always check the settings manually.

Simply go to your phone’s Settings menu and then check Settings> Software update. Once done, see if the Desktop Mode ala Samsung DeX is already part of the system.