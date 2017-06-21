Every year, digital natives eagerly await what new emojis will be added to our ever growing number of characters that make our conversations more fun, confusing, mysterious, or exciting. For the release of Unicode Version 10, we now have 56 new ones to add to our growing lexicon. We also have 4 new scripts and 8,518 new characters from this standard that for the first time will release both the core specification and the data files. Hopefully, this will also speed up the process of getting the emoticons to consumers because we so need the vampire one now.

The Unicode Standard isn’t just all about emojis though. The new scripts and characters means that they are also now able to support lesser-known and used languages like Masaram Gondi from India, Nüshu from China, among others. This new standard also now finally includes a sign for Bitcoin, as well as Typicon marks and symbols. Some Unicode specifications have also been updated for this version, but we won’t get too technical about these things.

But who are we kidding, probably what almost everyone cares about is what new emojis can we expect on our devices soon? Aside from the aforementioned vampires, you have merpeople, wizards, mages, elves, people doing yoga, dinosaurs, pretzels, broccoli, coconut, a smiley face with an eyebrow raised, head exploding (okay not exactly, more like mind blown).

The emoji list was actually announced a few months ago in March, but now, this is the final list. Vendors will probably include support for Unicode Version 10 by the second half of this year. Google already has new emoji support in the first beta of Android O while Twitter also added beta support in the Unicode 10 beta period.

SOURCE: Unicode

VIA: Emojipedia