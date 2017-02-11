Over the past few years, we’ve seen movies, books, and TV shows deconstruct the fairy tales that we grew up with, introducing a more cynical or sinister tone than we’re used to. We’ve also seen games that explore the darker side of these myths and stories. Unhappy Ever After is one such game and it is a role playing game that was created through crowd-funding on Kickstarter for Mac and PC, and now it is here on Android for you to play and explore.

The main character in the game is Sophia, a library’s apprentice to Queen Anne in the 18th century. She’s just minding her business, taking care of her books, when she gets pulled into a world of dark fantasy and a scheming, power-hungry Emperor. Now she has to exact vengeance on the witch that pulled her in, defeat monsters she encounters along the way, and find a way home. Piece of cake right? Oh and she also has to break the curse over the kingdom that has rendered all its citizens unable to read. The horror!

The game has an open world system and you get to meet various characters from well-loved stories like Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, etc, only darker and a bit more sinister. While the lands that you get to explore are beautiful, the themes are for adults, like terrorism, drugs, murder, vengeance, political coups, etc. You will get to experience a 14 hour storyline plus 2 hours of bonus game time.

You can get Unhappy Ever After from the Google Play Store for only $2.49. There are no more in-app purchases or even advertisements to go with it, so that should be a good deal.