Under Armour spent millions of dollars acquiring fitness apps MyFitnessPal and Endomondo five years ago. And while the two remained popular apps, it seems like the company didn’t really know what to do about them and how to monetize and earn back what they spent acquiring them. Now they have announced that they are bringing Endomondo to an end by the end of 2020. Users will have a few months to transfer their data, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem you’ll be able to do so for all your data.

They confirmed that the end of the road for Endomondo will happen on December 31, 2020 where it will be “retired and rendered inoperative”. The app will no longer be found on the various app stores and any version of the app that’s still installed on your device will not receive any updates, bug fixes, or customer support. Users will also be encouraged to transfer to UA’s own app, MapMyRun.

Your data will be stored on the app until March 31, 2020. You can port your data to MapMyRun by connecting it to the app and then syncing the past workouts. However, not all of your data will be synced and transferred, only your workout history. Endomondo has a lot more information other than that, like training plans, profile information, connected friends, activity feed, challenges, commitments, and personal bests.

Those who are on the premium Endomondo memberships will receive notification that their subscription is canceled by November 30. The good news is that the benefits will last until the end of the year still. If you’ve paid for your membership in advance beyond December 30, you’ll get a prorated refund through the platform where you subscribed. This is a sad end for a previously popular fitness app.

As for the other fitness app that Under Armour owns, MyFitnessPal will be transferred over to Francisco Partners but UA will be keeping the platform itself including MapMyRun and MapMyRide. They’re also keeping the connected footwear ecosystem.