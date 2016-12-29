You might not remember the brand name UMi that much, and that’s understandable. UMi is a Hong Kong-based business, manufacturing smartphones mostly in the midrange tier. They are a global brand, present in 20 countries, mostly in Asia. The brand is moving to a new name – UMIDIGI – soon, and their upcoming new device, the UMi Z, will be the last one released under the old brand name.

The UMi Z is being made available for presale starting on January 4, and the specs are not bad at all. The UMi Z will sport a 5.5-inch FullHD Sharp IGZO display, protected by Dragontrail glass. That will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core processor – the first phone to carry the new chipset. That will be supported by 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage but expandable to 256GB via the hybrid SIM tray. There’s a 13MP/13MP camera combo, and a big 3,870mAh battery. The UMi Z will be having Android 6.0 out of the box, with support for an OTA update to Nougat.

There are rumors, though, that UMIDIGI will be announcing a new device together with the UMi Z on that said presale date. The UMIDIGI Z Pro will be the first step of the new brand name – and the device is rumored to match the UMi Z in specs.

The UMi Z – and the rumored UMIDIGI Z Pro – will probably be available for pre-orders via the UMi website, as soon as January 4 rolls in. UMI – or should we say, UMIDIGI – will be looking to these new devices to make sure they start the year right.