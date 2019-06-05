It’s been a while since Ultimate Ears, a sub-brand of Logitech, has been featured here. The last one was back in September 2018 when the company first decided to remove Alexa support from the Boom and Megaboom speakers. Before that, we remember the Ultimate Ears BLAST speakers getting voice control for Spotify.

Ultimate Ears is introducing a new addition to its Bluetooth speaker family. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is another waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can bring anywhere. It’s been improved with a larger 360-degree sound plus extra bass for an improved listening experience.

The portable speaker boasts an IP67 certification, Double Up true stereo pairing, and up to 13 hours of battery life. Design-wise, the device looks attractive in a two-tone knit fabric available in different colors.

This is definitely an enhanced version of the original Wonderboom. It looks almost the same but it offers more– the sound is crisper and definitely louder even in different conditions or environments.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is ideal for outdoor audio listening. If you’re always out on new adventures or are always traveling, we recommend this Bluetooth speaker that promises more bass and lower cutoff frequency. The Outdoor Boost feature makes the sound louder while the pre-adjusted equalizer (EQ) inside automatically adjusts to the environment.

Choose from these colors: Just Peach (Pink), Bermuda Blue (Blue), Radical Red (Red), Crushed Ice (Grey), and Deep Space Black (Black). Price is set at $99.99 in the United States where it is now up for pre-order.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is now available in some countries in Europe. It will arrive soon in New Zealand, Australia, and select countries in Asia.

Ultimate Ears’ General Manager Charlotte Johs says the Wonderboom 2 can offer real stereo audio when your pair two speakers. It’s something we suggest you try because it’s an easy and affordable solution.