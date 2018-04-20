The Ultimate Ears brand has had the UE BLAST or UE MEGABLAST as part of the lineup since last year. The two are already friends with Alexa but they are getting new features this week with an update. The Bluetooth smart speakers come with the Ultimate Ears app where you can use the enhanced controls. The mobile app allows you to remotely control the volume, check battery status, and manage Spotify experience. You can soon do voice control, listen with Spotify Connect, and group smart speakers.

Enjoy listening to Spotify on your MEGABLAST and BLAST and use voice control. This feature has been ready for Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, TuneIn, and Deezer but it’s only now Spotify will be supported. You can soon command the speakers to play music from Spotify. There’s also Spotify Connect that won’t need to pair through Bluetooth. The two speakers are the first from Ultimate Ears to integrate such feature.

Smart speakers such as the MEGABLAST and BLAST speakers can be grouped with other speakers for better audio and connection reliability. Connect the two and put them in stereo mode. WiFi makes it possible for an enhanced connection.

Blast and Megablast speakers offer Wi-Fi with voice control and Bluetooth. They are now out in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Australia for $229.99 and $299.99, respectively. The Ultimate Ears app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Get it and start enjoying voice control for Spotify.

SOURCE: Logitech